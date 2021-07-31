Bondly Trading 69.6% Higher This Week (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Bondly coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bondly has a market capitalization of $325,196.98 and approximately $130,228.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bondly has traded 69.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bondly alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00055748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00014665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $334.11 or 0.00798881 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00085598 BTC.

Bondly Coin Profile

BONDLY is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance . The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bondly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bondly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.