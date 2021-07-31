Bonk (BONK) Price Hits $0.42

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last week, Bonk has traded down 31% against the US dollar. One Bonk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonk has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonk Profile

Bonk (CRYPTO:BONK) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. The official website for Bonk is bonktoken.com . Bonk’s official message board is medium.com/@bonktoken . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Bonk Coin Trading

