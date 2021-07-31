Boson Protocol Price Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001962 BTC on popular exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $31.80 million and $2.18 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.74 or 0.00401664 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002635 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00013425 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.99 or 0.00929095 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000172 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000239 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,806,839 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.