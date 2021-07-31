Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 798,100 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the June 30th total of 546,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Brady alerts:

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRC traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.68. 865,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,882. Brady has a 1 year low of $37.47 and a 1 year high of $61.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.04.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.13 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brady will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.