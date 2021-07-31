Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 33.64% and a negative net margin of 48.84%.

Shares of NYSE:BHR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.10. 586,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,679. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $248.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.96. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

In other news, COO Jeremy Welter bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew D. Rinaldi bought 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,944 shares of company stock valued at $211,920 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHR. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

