Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the June 30th total of 15,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEDU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEDU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,774. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.01. Bright Scholar Education has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.34. Bright Scholar Education had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Scholar Education will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Bright Scholar Education’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on BEDU shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $2.70 price objective on shares of Bright Scholar Education in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Scholar Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

