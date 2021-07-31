BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 68.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,132 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,274,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 167,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 79,100 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 174,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 29,875 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BSIG shares. Bank of America raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BrightSphere Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

BSIG opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.33. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 127.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.29%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

