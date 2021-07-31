Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.57.

EAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $97,060.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,189.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $427,558.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,149.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,554 in the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at $36,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 138.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brinker International by 61.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EAT traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,666. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.48. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,718.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

