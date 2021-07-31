Brokerages Anticipate Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.11 Million

Brokerages expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to announce $50.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.07 million and the highest is $60.24 million. Aurora Cannabis reported sales of $52.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year sales of $209.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $202.52 million to $225.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $260.08 million, with estimates ranging from $216.63 million to $315.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 895.36%. The company had revenue of $43.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.17 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC decreased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

NYSE ACB opened at $7.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

