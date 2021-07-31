Brokerages Anticipate ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) will report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ earnings. ClearSign Technologies also posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ClearSign Technologies.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.29 million.

CLIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

CLIR stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $128.37 million, a P/E ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a current ratio of 13.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

