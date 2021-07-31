Brokerages Anticipate Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to Announce $3.20 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings of $3.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.90. Discover Financial Services posted earnings of $2.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year earnings of $16.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.06 to $18.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $13.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share.

DFS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.41.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $124.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $48.36 and a 12-month high of $127.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

