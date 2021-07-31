Brokerages Anticipate Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.74 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will post sales of $2.74 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.80 billion and the lowest is $2.67 billion. FOX posted sales of $2.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year sales of $12.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.69 billion to $12.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.81 billion to $13.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOXA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Guggenheim cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 165.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 1,538.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 392.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 30.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. FOX has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

