Brokerages Anticipate Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.48 Million

Equities analysts expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to report sales of $105.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.10 million. Freshpet reported sales of $79.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year sales of $433.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $430.00 million to $437.14 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $574.06 million, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $586.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Freshpet.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $146.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -585.80 and a beta of 0.71. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $93.03 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.89.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,967 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total transaction of $308,759.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,055,899.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,601,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,281 shares of company stock valued at $5,360,644 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,474,000 after purchasing an additional 404,131 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,374,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,153,000 after purchasing an additional 255,051 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 11,186.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,684 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,930,000 after purchasing an additional 112,891 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,217,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,306,000 after purchasing an additional 29,973 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freshpet (FRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.