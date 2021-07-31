Brokerages Anticipate GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to report sales of $78.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.90 million. GasLog Partners reported sales of $72.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year sales of $318.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $317.25 million to $319.28 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $309.50 million, with estimates ranging from $307.08 million to $311.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.14). GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 21.39%.

GLOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut shares of GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. GasLog Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

GasLog Partners stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. GasLog Partners has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOP. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GasLog Partners in the first quarter worth $46,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in GasLog Partners in the first quarter worth $58,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in GasLog Partners in the first quarter worth $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in GasLog Partners by 75.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in GasLog Partners by 10.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

