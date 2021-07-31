Brokerages Anticipate Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $102.28 Million

Equities analysts expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to post sales of $102.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.30 million and the highest is $103.26 million. Hallmark Financial Services posted sales of $129.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year sales of $414.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $412.20 million to $416.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $421.69 million, with estimates ranging from $416.98 million to $426.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $107.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ HALL opened at $4.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 55.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 189,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 23,453 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

