Brokerages Anticipate LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.32 Billion

Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will post sales of $11.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.76 billion and the lowest is $10.98 billion. LyondellBasell Industries reported sales of $5.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 104%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year sales of $41.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.19 billion to $45.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $38.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.33 billion to $43.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.95. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $99.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $61.52 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 80.57%.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 82.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

