Brokerages Anticipate McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.98 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will post sales of $5.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.12 billion. McDonald’s reported sales of $5.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year sales of $22.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.13 billion to $23.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $23.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.13 billion to $25.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $242.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $191.64 and a 1-year high of $247.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

