Brokerages Anticipate Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $502.05 Million

Brokerages expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) to report $502.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500.36 million and the highest is $503.74 million. Primo Water posted sales of $456.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.55 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 7.43%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRMW. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

In other news, CFO Jay Wells sold 160,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $2,760,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,616,317.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 61,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $1,081,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,568,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,591,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,034,737 shares of company stock valued at $17,959,824 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the first quarter worth approximately $44,860,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,014,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Primo Water by 365.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,738,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,467 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the first quarter worth approximately $32,228,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the first quarter worth approximately $23,984,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PRMW opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $17.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

