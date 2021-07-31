Brokerages Anticipate Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.53 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to announce sales of $5.53 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.56 billion. Union Pacific posted sales of $4.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year sales of $21.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.56 billion to $21.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.55 billion to $23.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.50.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $218.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $167.57 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The company has a market capitalization of $142.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

