Brokerages Expect Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.16. Duke Energy posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

Duke Energy stock opened at $105.11 on Friday. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a PE ratio of 60.41, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.39%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,693 shares of company stock worth $2,854,017 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

