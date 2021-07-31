Brokerages Expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Employers reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Employers had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EIG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Employers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Employers stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.00. Employers has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $43.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

