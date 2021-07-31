Brokerages Expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $527.50 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will post sales of $527.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $522.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $533.00 million. Hawaiian posted sales of $75.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 594.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 91.32% and a negative return on equity of 103.19%. The business had revenue of $410.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.81) earnings per share. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 584.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HA has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

In related news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,461 shares in the company, valued at $660,712.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shannon Lei Okinaka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 3,456.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HA opened at $19.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.41. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

