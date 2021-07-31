Brokerages Expect Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to post $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.22. Retail Properties of America reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Properties of America.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%.

RPAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Retail Properties of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

NYSE:RPAI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.61. 2,290,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,591,993. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95. Retail Properties of America has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $12.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -630.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter worth $1,112,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,521,000 after purchasing an additional 84,137 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.