Brokers Issue Forecasts for Repligen Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Repligen in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $245.70 on Thursday. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $138.00 and a fifty-two week high of $248.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.35.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 54.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Repligen by 53.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 67.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $926,582.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 6,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $1,286,870.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,319.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,741 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

