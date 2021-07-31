Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Short Interest Down 26.4% in July

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the June 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $43.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.64. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $49.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is -11.50%.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Partners Group Holding AG increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 9.6% during the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 337,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 29,539 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 95.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,175,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,631,000 after purchasing an additional 573,538 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 13.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,806,000 after purchasing an additional 30,870 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 33,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BBU shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

