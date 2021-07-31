Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 10.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $2,345,235.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,438,830.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $709,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,973 shares of company stock worth $4,842,566 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKS opened at $89.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 71.21 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.85. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.65 and a 1 year high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRKS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

