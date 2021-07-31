Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,389,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,763 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Builders FirstSource worth $64,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BLDR. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zelman & Associates began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.93.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $44.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.46.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.