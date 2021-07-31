Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 13.40 ($0.18). Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at GBX 13 ($0.17), with a volume of 7,414,609 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.45, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of £154.90 million and a P/E ratio of -5.65.

Bushveld Minerals Company Profile (LON:BMN)

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer and energy storage solutions provider in South Africa. Its flagship vanadium platform is involved in the vanadium mining and processing activities; and holding Mokopane vanadium and Brits vanadium projects. The company is also developing and promoting vanadium in the global energy storage market through the application of vanadium redox flow batteries.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Bushveld Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bushveld Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.