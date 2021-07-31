ByteNext Price Reaches $0.19 (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ByteNext has traded up 12% against the US dollar. ByteNext has a market cap of $676,372.77 and approximately $39,114.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ByteNext alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00044525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00102319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00133356 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,609.43 or 0.99840222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $343.51 or 0.00824233 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.