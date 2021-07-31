Bytom Hits Market Cap of $97.08 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a total market cap of $97.08 million and approximately $17.67 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0670 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.27 or 0.00352274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007299 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000667 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,695,190,238 coins and its circulating supply is 1,447,905,307 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

