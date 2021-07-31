Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,184.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,716.24 per share, for a total transaction of $343,248.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,842.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total transaction of $811,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,749 shares of company stock worth $3,191,305 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Cable One during the second quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cable One by 61.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 420.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Permit Capital LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 142.9% during the first quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 23.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Cable One stock opened at $1,887.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,860.93. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $1,674.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.05 EPS. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 47.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.48%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

