CAE (TSE:CAE) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.82

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$37.82 and traded as high as C$38.44. CAE shares last traded at C$38.07, with a volume of 628,519 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAE shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CAE to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.25.

Get CAE alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$37.82.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$921.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 1.4700001 EPS for the current year.

CAE Company Profile (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.