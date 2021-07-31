Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Short Interest Update

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the June 30th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Shares of CFWFF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,087. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.00. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $13.38.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

