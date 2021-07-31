California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 3,510 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RETA. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,880,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,068,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,074,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,820,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,462,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $226,875.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,501. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $2,881,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,091,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,998 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RETA stock opened at $125.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.40. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $76.34 and a one year high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,092.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. upped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.57.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.