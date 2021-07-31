California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 5,511 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Cardlytics worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cardlytics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,221,000 after purchasing an additional 350,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cardlytics by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,866,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,781,000 after purchasing an additional 415,452 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Cardlytics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 857,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,097,000 after purchasing an additional 77,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cardlytics by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,468,000 after purchasing an additional 85,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cardlytics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 9,053 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $923,677.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,714 shares in the company, valued at $32,212,299.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $268,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 249,827 shares in the company, valued at $33,574,250.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,069 shares of company stock worth $5,346,736. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $125.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.89 and a 12 month high of $161.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.78.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.