California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 55,519 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 252.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,519 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of BigCommerce worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 5,761.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,102 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter worth $149,602,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 91.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,557,000 after buying an additional 680,656 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 12.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,970,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,708,000 after buying an additional 247,393 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIGC opened at $64.76 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $162.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.66.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIGC. Guggenheim raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.73.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 133,782 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $9,402,198.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 16,122 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $896,544.42. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 81,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,543.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 694,696 shares of company stock worth $45,699,095. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

