California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.58 Million Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,017 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,517,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,294 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 41.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,895,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,870 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,823,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,556,000 after acquiring an additional 488,788 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,392,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,534,000 after acquiring an additional 192,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 58.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,017,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $602,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,800 shares of company stock worth $4,489,219 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $34.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.28 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AQUA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.11.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.