California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,017 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 62.28 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.37. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $34.05.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.58%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $436,103.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,489,219. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AQUA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Evoqua Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

