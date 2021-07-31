California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.95 Million Stock Position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Cardlytics worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,202,000 after buying an additional 745,762 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter worth $48,890,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 17.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,221,000 after purchasing an additional 350,590 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter worth $10,360,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 111.0% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 176,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,316,000 after purchasing an additional 92,640 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cardlytics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.17.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $125.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.78. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $55.89 and a one year high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.63.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $352,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 239,674 shares in the company, valued at $28,156,901.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $299,952.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,069 shares of company stock worth $5,346,736. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.