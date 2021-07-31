California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.99 Million Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,197 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of CNO Financial Group worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 43,798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 203,603 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 20,760 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $686,000. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other CNO Financial Group news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,490,612.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $576,374.16. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $27.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.14.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 11.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.