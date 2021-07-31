California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Kornit Digital worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $132.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.76. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 629.36 and a beta of 1.82. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $134.39.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. Kornit Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

