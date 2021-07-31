California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,245,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,204.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $2,881,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,091,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,552,998 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $125.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.52. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.34 and a 12 month high of $186.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.40.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,092.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.77 EPS for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

