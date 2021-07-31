California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 55,519 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 252.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,519 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of BigCommerce worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 5,761.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,102 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 21,816.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 190,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 36,967 shares in the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on BigCommerce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.73.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $64.76 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $162.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.66.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 133,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $9,402,198.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Vaillancourt sold 13,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $757,045.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,417,932.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 694,696 shares of company stock valued at $45,699,095 over the last 90 days. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

