California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 60,006 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) by 94.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,006 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Formula One Group worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Formula One Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Formula One Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Formula One Group in the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Formula One Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Formula One Group by 72.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 56,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 23,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.64. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $31.21 and a 52 week high of $44.77.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Formula One Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Formula One Group Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWONA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA).

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.