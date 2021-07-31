California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Kornit Digital worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 134.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth $138,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth $155,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $132.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 629.36 and a beta of 1.82. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $134.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.76.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

