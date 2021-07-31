California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,197 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,197 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of CNO Financial Group worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 34,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 170,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 18,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other CNO Financial Group news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,490,612.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $576,374.16. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 11.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

