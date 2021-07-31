CaluraCoin (CLC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $26.00

CaluraCoin (CURRENCY:CLC) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One CaluraCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CaluraCoin has a market capitalization of $8,540.22 and approximately $26.00 worth of CaluraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CaluraCoin has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 78% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CaluraCoin

CaluraCoin is a coin. CaluraCoin’s total supply is 14,821,830 coins and its circulating supply is 14,788,954 coins. CaluraCoin’s official Twitter account is @caluracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CaluraCoin is www.caluracoin.com.br

