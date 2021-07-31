Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 23,700 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 97.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.12% of Boise Cascade worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth $71,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Boise Cascade by 15.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.17.

BCC stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.00. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $78.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.03.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

In other news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $155,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $639,606.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,942.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,854 shares of company stock worth $994,992 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

