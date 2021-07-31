Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires New Stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.11% of NetScout Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,196,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,982,000 after acquiring an additional 516,632 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,078,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,858,000 after buying an additional 468,328 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,376,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,760,000 after buying an additional 535,779 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,191,000 after buying an additional 41,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,484,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $28.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.80. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.20.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,885.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, NetScout Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

