Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys Shares of 61,000 Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.13% of Bottomline Technologies (de) as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPAY. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $151,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,159,658.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,923 shares in the company, valued at $14,961,904.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,306 shares of company stock worth $523,091. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $40.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.97. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.